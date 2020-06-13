Party pad fit for city slicker

For every house-hunter who wants to leave Dublin and move to the countryside, there's another vowing never to leave. The current owner of 18 Home Villas is a loyal city-dweller.

Having grown up in deepest Wicklow, he says that rural life is all well and good, but that he doesn't see himself ever being willing to forsake living in a place where he can walk in and out the city centre in 20 minutes, yet be by the sea in less than half an hour.

He has made his home for the past 17 years in Home Villas, a charming, tucked-away enclave of two-storey, red-brick cottages originally built as homes for workers on the Pembroke Estate, located a few minutes' walk from Donnybrook and right on the edge of Herbert Park.

"During lockdown, with the gym closed," he says, "I've been using the park for daily runs and, more recently, distanced HIIT workouts with a friend."

The park is one of the best in the city, with playgrounds, public tennis courts, pitches and a duck pond that's irresistible to bold dogs. In the recent good weather, it's been picnic central.

Having long harboured an ambition to build a house designed to suit his exact specifications, and having identified a nearby site on which to do this, the current owner has decided that now is the time to put 18 Homes Villas on the market.

"I bought in 2003, paying €381,000," he says. "At the time, I was working in property and remember thinking that I was getting a bargain."

And indeed, in the boom years that followed, houses in Home Villas went for some seriously boomy prices, considering their size.

No 18 has 64sqm of living space, but feels larger thanks to a clever design.

Originally, these cottages would have had two small rooms downstairs, with a triangular-shaped flue between them servicing fires in both spaces, two bedrooms upstairs and an outside lavatory.

"When I bought," he says, "the house had been untouched for about 30 years. There was no heating and it needed re-wiring and re-plumbing, as well as a new kitchen."

Five years ago, in 2015, he did what he calls 'a proper job', employing the services of Paul Keenan of Keenan Lynch Architects to design an extension and provide 'inside/outside' space.

The brief was to extend the house out by incorporating most of the garden, and to turn the rest into a west-facing terrace where he could sit out during the day and entertain friends on summer evenings.

"It catches the sun," he says, "and it's been lovely over the past few weeks".

The extension opens out the ground floor which is now, aside from a small lobby which contains a cupboard plumbed for a washing machine and a handy freezer, fully open-plan.

The kitchen is to the front, and is fitted with a range of cabinets in a neutral gloss finish, plus integrated appliances. The sitting area occupies what would have been the rear of the two rooms originally, with the dining table in the extension. Solid walnut floors throughout the ground floor are smart, while floor-to-ceiling concertina doors open out to the terrace.

Upstairs, there are two good double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room tiled in Carrera marble that was installed at the same time as the extension. The stylish walnut staircase is currently open, but it would be a simple matter to install a balustrade.

No 18 is in turnkey condition, and would be ideal for a couple or small family, or as a Dublin base for a family whose main home is outside the capital.

Although many of the other houses in Home Villas are occupied by professional couples or have been bought by investors and are rented out, some are still occupied by descendants of the original families who lived in them.

"There is a lovely neighbourhood feel to the street that's been particularly apparent during lockdown," says the current owner, "with some residents delivering meals and doing shopping for the older cocooners".

There is permit parking for residents on the street. Even on match days, says the vendor, he can still find a space without difficulty.

Donnybrook dates back to the beginning of the 8th Century and is named after Broc, who is said to have founded a convent here. The main route south out of Dublin crossed the Dodder at the bridge and later it became an important meeting and trading place.

These days it's a busy village with a good mix of specialty and more mainstream shops. Donnybrook Fair, named after the famous annual fair, has both butcher and fish counters, while The Butler's Pantry is a godsend for ready meals that are a cut above what you'd find in the supermarket. Terroirs, owned by Sean and Francoise Gilley, has been keeping local cellars well-stocked for over 25 years now, while Hampton Books carries a fine selection of reading material for both children and adults.

When restaurants are open again, locals will be happy to return to Mulberry Garden but in the meantime, they can spend their evenings enjoying the Dodder Walk, which runs to Grand Canal Dock in one direction, and Rathfarnham in the other.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Era: 1906

Size: 64sqm

Agent: Allen & Jacobs (01) 210 0360

Viewing: Strictly by arrangement

