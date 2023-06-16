On the market – four two-bed apartments in North Dublin

Waveney House is a small apartment development overlooking Howth Harbour. On the ground floor, No2 has its own private entrance.

Off the hallway is a living/dining room with a bank of windows spanning the length of the room.

There’s also a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. It comes with a rear patio and a designated parking space. It’s within strolling distance of the piers, restaurants and three minutes to the Dart, which will have you into the city centre in about half an hour.

3 Castleheath, Malahide, Co Dublin €360,000 Sherry FitzGerald (01) 845 4500

Located off the Swords Road, No3 Castleheath is a ground floor, own-door apartment that opens into small entrance hall, off which is a sitting/dining room with a feature fireplace and bay window, and a fitted kitchen.

There are two double bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom. Doors from the main bedroom lead out to a small terrace with access to communal landscaped gardens.

It’s a five-minute drive to Malahide village, 10 minutes to Dublin Airport and half an hour to the city centre.

4 The Rectory, Park House, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 €450,000 JB Kelly (01) 839 3402

Dating back to 1893, The Rectory enjoys a blessed location just a few minutes’ walk from the seafront promenade and close to the shopping facilities of both Sutton and Baldoyle.

Following a complete renovation, No4 on the ground floor seamlessly blends a host of period features with new timber flooring and double-glazed sash windows.

Accommodation includes a family bathroom, two bedrooms (one ensuite), an open-plan living/dining room, a fitted kitchen and a utility room.

3 Millrace Lawn, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15 €400,000 Sherry FitzGerald (01) 820 1800

This own-door apartment overlooks the former parade ring of the old Phoenix Park Racecourse.

Measuring 743 sq ft, it has two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom and storage area off the hallway.

To the rear is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room with doors on two sides opening on to a wraparound balcony overlooking the garden and Phoenix Park. There’s an on-site gym and playground.

No3 Millrace Lawn comes with a designated parking space. It’s about a 20-minute drive to the city centre.