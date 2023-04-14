On the market – four two-bed apartments around the country

€265,000 Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly (045) 866 466

Built in 2001, Oak Glade Hall is a low-rise, gated apartment development along the Blessington Road, a few minutes’ drive from the Naas dual carriageway and less than a mile from Craddockstown Golf Club.

With a floor area of 750 sq ft, No51 on the ground floor has a hallway with storage area off, a living room, kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom. There’s plenty of parking available and residents have access to landscaped communal grounds. It’s a 10-minute walk to Naas General Hospital and 20 minutes to the town centre.

Apartment 74, Block 3, The Watermill, Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin 5

€385,000 REA Grimes (01) 853 0630

Located next to the 240-acre St Anne’s Park and a short stroll from Dollymount Strand, the Watermill development, first launched in the mid-noughties, is close to Dublin city centre

Spanning 775 sq ft, No74 on the second floor has an entrance hall with storage space, an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, two bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom. A balcony accessed via the living area overlooks a communal landscaped courtyard. The apartment comes with a designated parking spot.

Creagan, Barna, Co Galway

€385,000 Sherry FitzGerald (091) 569 123

If you’re looking for a room with a view, the dual-aspect living room of this first-floor apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the seaside village of Barna with Galway Bay in the distance.

The living area is part of an open-plan dining/kitchen space with a utility room next to it. Built in 2004, the 990 sq ft apartment has two double bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom. It’s a short walk to the seafront and popular restaurants such as O’Grady’s on the Pier, Donnelly’s Restaurant and Bar and The Twelve Hotel. Galway City is 8km away.

21 Spring Well Gardens, Ballyard, Tralee, Co Kerry

€295,000 DNG WH Giles (066) 712 1073

Spring Well Gardens is a handy spot for leisurely days out, being adjacent to both the Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park and Tralee Aquadome and a 10-minute walk to the town centre.

Measuring 1,000 sq ft, apartment No21 on the second floor has pitched vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams, and a floored attic. Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living room, laundry room and two ensuite bedrooms. A balcony is accessible via the living area and one of the bedrooms. Residents have a private lock-up for storage.