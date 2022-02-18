On the Market – Four substantial homes overlooking a lake

Derry Quay Lodge, Ballymagibbon South, Cross, Cong, Co Mayo €565k Vincent Walsh Auctioneers (093) 34695

Near its northern shores, Lough Corrib sweeps into an inlet at The Derries, inside the Mayo border, which is dotted with islands, many of them crannógs.

Derry Quay Lodge looks south over the lake and the islands, and although it’s on a cul de sac with several other properties, it’s perfectly secluded, surrounded by three-and-a-half acres of broadleaf woodland.

The house measures 2,228 sq ft with a sitting room and an open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen overlooking the lake, as well as six bedrooms (three en-suite).

Adjoining it is a 715 sq ft annex apartment with two en-suite bedrooms. There are two private moorings down on the lakeshore. The ‘Quiet Man Village’ of Cong is six kilometres away.

€795k Savills Cork (021) 427 1371

Lough Currane is well known for its salmon and sea trout, as it flows out into the Atlantic at Waterville to the west.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that Lakelands House has been used as both as a B&B and a self-catering holiday let. It’s on seven acres with lake frontage, where there are two boathouses and 22 moorings, and inside there are 12 bedrooms – six on each floor and ten en-suite.

A conversion back to a family home would entail knocking through some of those first-floor bedrooms to make bigger rooms, and reclaiming some as reception rooms downstairs, where there is otherwise a dining room, kitchen, lounge and TV room. There’s also a first-floor drawing room with balcony. The total space is 6,900 sq ft.

€1.75M Spencer Auctioneers (091) 552 999

The townland of Gortnashingaun looks north over Lough Corrib, facing a tiny, uninhabited island known as Inishlannaun.

The 3.2 acres of land with the property stretch to the water’s edge and it has a little pier with a deep-water mooring, and a boathouse. Among the outbuildings is a self-contained cottage with two en-suite bedrooms.

The main house itself is some 5,000 sq ft with six en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, conservatory, sitting room and study, as well as the kitchen.

It’s about 10 kilometres from here to Oughterard and 40 minutes’ drive to Galway.



€680k Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods (049) 438 0038

It’s said that County Cavan has a lake for every day of the year, and this dormer bungalow at Clowney, about 5km from Ballyconnell, has a choice of two of them.

It’s on 4.26 acres stretching down to a strip of land dividing Clowney Lake from Clonamullig Lough, where there’s a boathouse with a private 20-metre jetty. You could jump off that for a bracing freeze after a spell in the gym and sauna on the grounds.

The house itself measures 3,078 sq ft with a kitchen and study on the ground floor as well as an open-plan dining room and sitting room. The first floor has four bedrooms, one with en-suite and dressing room.

