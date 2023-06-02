On the market — four period redbricks in north Dublin

As recorded in the 1911 census, this terraced home housed builder Martin Dixon, his wife Ellen, their six children, his sister-in-law and her son.

It would have been a much smaller dwelling then, even though it housed 10 people. The property now extends to 1,560 sq ft, including a sitting room, one ensuite bedroom, utility room, guest WC, family room and kitchen/living room on the ground floor.

There’s a double bedroom on the first floor return and three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the floor above.

42 Hollybank Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 €875,000 Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

Another terraced home, this 1903 redbrick has a two-storey rear extension that blends modern architecture with Edwardian character.

Spanning 1,485 sq ft, it has a front sitting room linked by double doors to a dining/family room, both with original fireplaces.

In the rear extension there’s an integrated kitchen/dining/living room with a row of skylights and two sets of French doors opening to a south-facing garden. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s off-street parking, too.

28 Addison Road, Fairview, Dublin 3 €525,000 Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Located in a cul-de-sac off Fairview Strand, Addison Avenue is named after a peer of the Georgian era. No28 has period pedigree of its own including original fireplaces, picture rails, and window shutters.

Spanning 1,195 sq ft, it’s got an entrance hall with guest WC and sitting room off. Next to that is a dining room, leading on to a dual-aspect kitchen/dining room and storage area.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, a bathroom and stairs to a converted attic above. The back garden is laid out in cobblestone.

26 Connaught Street, Phibsboro, Dublin 7 €575,000 DNG (01) 830 0989

Dating back to 1900, Connaught Street is within strolling distance of all the trendy cafés, restaurants and bars which, according to Time Out magazine, have made Phibsboro one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.

No26 has a garden front and back and a floor area of 969 sq ft. Accommodation includes a front living room with original window shutters and fireplace.

Steps from the hall lead down to a dining room, a small galley-style kitchen and a spacious bathroom. There are two bedrooms upstairs.