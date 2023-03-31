On the market – four houses around the country for €650,000

€650,000 Farrell Auctioneers (091) 632 688

Built in 2004, this detached 3,358 sq ft house is set behind electric gates with a sweeping driveway and lawned garden. The ground floor contains two internal hallways off the main reception hall, an office, one double bedroom, two sitting rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility, bathroom and sun room.

On the floor above are three further bedrooms, two ensuite and one with a walk-in wardrobe. Stairs lead up to a floored attic with three Velux windows. There’s a detached double garage to the rear. It’s a half-hour drive to Galway city and 40 minutes to Shannon Airport.

Cluain Cao, Ardbawn, Thurles, Co Tipperary

€650,000 DNG Michael Gilmartin (067) 315 69

Built c. 20 years ago, this 4,015 sq ft property is set on a three-quarter acre site with landscaped gardens. Off the entrance hall are a reception with a home bar and stairs to a mezzanine area above with a vaulted ceiling and glass balustrade.

Also at ground level are an ensuite bedroom, office and guest WC. There’s a kitchen/diner, utility, TV room/study, another WC and an integrated garage. Upstairs are four bedrooms, all ensuite and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The A3 BER house has geo-thermal heat pumps and digital energy management system.

Dumnanus View, Dunbeacon, Durrus, Co Cork

€650,000 West Cork Property Ltd (028) 281 22

Set on an elevated site overlooking an expanse of countryside sweeping down to the sea, this traditional style cottage has eye-popping views of Dunmanus Bay and the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

Accommodation includes a living/dining room, snug/sitting room, kitchen, utility and a double ensuite bedroom downstairs, with two bedrooms and a shower room on the floor above. There are cycling and hiking trails on the doorstep and sandy beaches at nearby Barley Cove and Crookhaven. It’s 6km from Durrus, a 10-minute drive to Schull and 15 minutes to Bantry.

Beech Haven, Cooperhill, Julianstown, Co Meath

€650,000 REA O’Brien Collins (041) 987 5444

Built from cut Mourne granite, this 2005 property is named after a mature beech hedge that frames the grounds, along with a variety of specimen shrubs and trees in the gardens. Inside, it’s got a floor area of 2,917 sq ft including a wide entrance hall off which are a living room, sitting room, kitchen/diner, laundry room, bedroom, bathroom and a sun room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom and an office. There’s also an attached double garage. It’s a 10-minute drive to Drogheda and the beaches of Bettystown and Laytown.