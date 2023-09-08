On the market — four homes with extra accommodation around the country

Bawnogues, Straffan, Co Kildare, €850,000, Coonan Property (01) 628 6128 This 3,000 sq ft dormer bungalow in Straffan comes with an own-door, 538 sq ft apartment containing a kitchen/living/dining room, utility, one double bedroom and a bathroom. The main house also has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area and utility room along with a TV room, five bedrooms (two of which are ensuite) and two bathrooms. It’s on half an acre of landscaped gardens and has a B2 BER. You can drive to Straffan village and the K-Club in five minutes.

10 Seaview, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

10 Seaview, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow, €395,000, Derek Byrne Property Consultants (087) 937 0896 The added bonus of this classic three-bed semi-detached home is a detached, 216 sq ft single-storey building at the far end of the back garden, which can serve as a home office, workshop, den or other purpose. Spanning 858 sq ft, the house has a living room to the front and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room to the rear, with three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs. There’s also room to extend out back as neighbours have done, subject to planning.

Srah, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo

Srah, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, €269,000, Property Partners Emma Gill (094) 954 2819 Standing on two-thirds of an acre, this dormer bungalow in Tourmakeady comes with a detached, flat-roofed garage that’s been converted to a home office and gym. Built in 2004, the house has a dual-aspect living room, a kitchen/dining room with Belfast sink, utility room, a family bathroom and two bedrooms (one ensuite) on the ground floor. Upstairs are two more bedrooms (one ensuite). It’s a 20-minute drive to Westport and Castlebar and an hour to Galway City.

2 Beneavin Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

2 Beneavin Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11, €425,000, DNG (01) 830 0989 As well as a converted attic and a side extension, this end-of-terrace house in Glasnevin is being sold with full planning permission for a two-storey, two-bedroom granny flat to the side of the corner-site property. Spanning 1,216 sq ft, the existing house has a living/dining room, kitchen, family room and one double bedroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms (two double, one single) and a bathroom upstairs. Dublin Airport is a 10-minute drive away and it’s a short walk to DCU.