On the market – four homes in the sunny south-east

With a full-size tennis court, this dormer bungalow could serve an ace for the right buyer. It’s set on a 1.6 acre site with sweeping lawns, secluded woodland and landscaped gardens. Extending to 1,937 sq ft, the house has a sitting room, kitchen/dining/living room, utility, one bedroom and a shower room downstairs. On the floor above are three more bedrooms (one ensuite) and a sunroom with views of the surrounding landscape and nearby coast.

Fairway View, Seafield Lane, Ballymoney, Co Wexford

Fairway View, Seafield Lane, Ballymoney, Co Wexford €775,000 Savills Residential & Country (01) 618 1300

This 2007-built house will suit golfers to a tee thanks to its close proximity to two courses at Seafield and Courtown. Measuring 3,057 sq ft, it opens into a wide entrance hall, off which are a living room, kitchen/dining room, utility and guest WC. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one ensuite), three of which have direct access to the balcony which spans the width of the house, and a bathroom. There’s a detached workshop in the landscaped garden. It’s a five-minute walk to Ballymoney Beach.

Beechbrooke House, 2 Newtown Woods, Newtown, Tramore, Co Waterford

Beechbrooke House, 2 Newtown Woods, Tramore, Co Waterford €895,000 Griffin Auctioneers (051) 330 569

Built in 2004, this recently refurbished 2,760 sq ft home is within strolling distance of two Tramore beaches, Newtown Cove and The Guillamene. It has a lounge, WC, office and a kitchen/dining/living room downstairs, plus an adjoining garage. Upstairs are a family bathroom and four bedrooms, two sharing a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and another is ensuite. It’s on an acre of land, including manicured lawns and a vegetable garden, which houses a shed with water and electricity.

Millstream Cottage, Knockboy, Dunmore Road, Co Waterford

Millstream Cottage, Knockboy, Dunmore Road, Co Waterford €575,000 DNG Reid & Coppinger (051) 852 233

Located 5km from Waterford city, this 1,956 sq ft dormer bungalow has a self-contained maisonette with a kitchen/dining/living room and one ensuite bedroom. From here, a connecting door leads to the main house, which has a living room, kitchen/diner and an ensuite bedroom on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms, both ensuite, upstairs. It’s on an acre of landscaped gardens in which a detached garage provides a handy work-from-home space with a purpose-built office and WC.