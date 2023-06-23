On the market – four for €650,000 in Co Wexford

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald Radford (053) 914 6046

Built in 1866, Farnogue House is on a six-acre site with outbuildings, stables and a sand arena. Measuring 2,766 sq ft, it has a living room, drawing room, kitchen/diner, utility, family room, a double bedroom, bathroom and guest WC downstairs, with four more bedrooms (two ensuite) on the first floor. Period features include fireplaces, coving and original tiled and parquet floors. It’s up for auction on July 14, with an option to buy two further acres of adjoining land.

Prospect House, Convent Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford €650,000, Kehoe & Associates (053) 914 4393

Another late 19th-century property with a host of period features, Prospect House is on an elevated site of over an acre of landscaped gardens overlooking the River Slaney. While it’s BER exempt, recently installed solar panels have increased its energy efficiency. Extending to 2,370 sq ft, accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, boot room, utility room and an enclosed central courtyard at ground level. Upstairs are five bedrooms, four double and one single, all ensuite.

Lorneville, Spawell Road, Wexford Town €650,000, DNG McCormack Quinn (053) 912 1977

Completing a trio of period properties on the market in the Model County is Lorneville, a three-bay, two-storey house built c.1883 on just under an acre of grounds. Measuring 2,100 sq ft, it opens into a wide entrance hall, off which are a sitting room and drawing room to the front. Also at ground level are an office, kitchen, utility room and guest WC. There’s a bathroom upstairs, along with four double bedrooms, one ensuite and two with cast-iron fireplaces.

Sandawana, St Awaries, Our Lady’s Island, Co Wexford €650,000, Savills Country Homes (01) 618 1300

By contrast, this modern lakeside property on just under an acre is a former restaurant transformed by an architect into a 2,700 sq ft house. Off the hallway are two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, kitchenette and own-door access. An office leads into an open-plan kitchen/diner, utility and WC. The main bedroom is ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe. There’s a separate self-contained living area with an ensuite bedroom, kitchen/dining/living room and utility.