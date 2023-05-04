On the market: Four Dublin apartments for under €300,000

Located on the edge of Lansdowne Valley Park with its pitch and putt course, woodland walks and outdoor gym, this third-floor, 506 sq ft apartment has a dual-aspect living/dining room, a kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom. Lansdowne Valley Park is part of the Green Loop Trail that covers the Phoenix Park and Dublin’s canals. It’s within walking distance of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and there are several bus routes to the city centre 6km away. The M50 is a few minutes’ drive away.

4 Weirview, Chapelizod, Dublin 20

4 Weirview, Chapelizod, Dublin 20 Asking Price: €285,000 Agent:DNG (01) 628 0400

Adjoining the Phoenix Park, Chapelizod is one of only two Northside addresses to have an even postcode (Phoenix Park is D8). The area is a blend of period buildings and modern apartment blocks, one of which, Weirview, has landscaped gardens with views overlooking the Liffey. No4 is a 558 sq ft apartment on the ground floor, with an open-plan living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms, one with access to a terrace. It’s 5km to Dublin Airport and the city centre.

12 Dundrum Court, Dundrum, Dublin 14

12 Dundrum Court, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Asking Price: €295,000 Agent: Mason Estates (01) 295 1001

Shopping is not a problem for residents of this 1980s apartment complex located a minute’s walk from Dundrum Town Centre. No12 is one of only 18 apartments in the development which has communal gardens and designated parking. Located on the ground floor, it has a living/dining room with a door to the garden, a kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom. It’s a 10-minute walk to the Luas stops in Dundrum and Balally, from where you can be in the city centre in less than half an hour.

Botanic Square, Glaneve, Dublin 9

10 Botanic Square, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 Asking Price:€250,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

Located five minutes’ walk from the National Botanic Gardens, Botanic Square is part of an area known locally as the ‘dead centre of Dublin’ due to its proximity to Glasnevin Cemetery. No10 on the ground floor has an entrance hall with storage, one double bedroom, a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room overlooking the communal gardens. Griffith Park is across the road and it’s a short walk to the DCU campus and the Bon Secours and Mater hospitals.