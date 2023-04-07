On the market – Four detached homes in Co Mayo

€775,000 Lisney Sotheby’s International (01) 662 4511

Sharing its name with the 1966 hit movie Brigadoon and located close to Keem Bay, one of the locations featured in the multi-Oscar nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, this six-bedroom property has star quality of its own.

Spanning almost 4,000 sq ft, it opens into a grand entrance hall, off which are a living room, kitchen, dining room, sitting room and a sun room with lake views. Also at ground level are two double bedrooms (both ensuite and one with a walk-in wardrobe) along with an office and a bathroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms (three ensuite) and a games room.

Drummindo, Westport

€985,000 Sherry FitzGerald Crowley (098) 29009

Built in 2005 and with a floor area of 4,280 sq ft, this property has breathtaking views stretching from Croagh Patrick across to Clew Bay. On the ground floor there’s a kitchen, utility room, dining/sitting room with 10m-high glass gable walls, a living room, office, one double bedroom and a shower room with sauna.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (one ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe and balcony) and a main bathroom. Features include Italian travertine marble flooring, cedar-clad ceilings and a central vacuum system. The residence comes with 1.6 acres and Westport town is a three-minute drive away.

Lough Brohly House, Ellaghmore

€550,000 Property Partners Garrett Loftus (096) 22466

Set on 2.5 acres of landscaped grounds in north Mayo, Lough Brohly House has a number of added extras. There’s a garage with a wet bar and shower room, handy after a spate of paddle-boarding on the nearby Lough Brohly Lake.

Other comforts include underfloor heating and a central vacuum and heat recovery system. Measuring 3,617 sq ft, accommodation includes a hallway with marble floor, off which are a lounge, reception room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, a laundry/pantry/boot room and guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are five bedrooms (four ensuite and one with a walk-in wardrobe).

Waterfalls, Castlebar Road, Newport

€895,000 Tuohy O’Toole (098) 28000

Standing near the shores of Clew Bay, Newport is a gateway to Achill Island, one of the hotspots along the Wild Atlantic Way. Located less than half a mile from the town centre and overlooking Newport River, Waterfalls is a 3,778 sq ft detached home built in 2008.

With floor-to-ceiling glazing, it’s bathed in light, not least in its double-height entrance hallway, off which are an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a sitting room, utility, guest WC, two ensuite bedrooms and a study/office. Upstairs are two more ensuite bedrooms and a reception room with eight window panels capturing breathtaking views.