On the Market – Four apartments in Dublin 2

704 Longboat Quay South, Grand Canal Dock €525k Sherry FitzGerald City Centre (01) 643 1400

Located between the Liffey and Grand Canal Dock, Longboat Quay South is part of a modern apartment development in Dublin’s docklands. No704 is a dual-aspect apartment on the third floor, with two balconies making the most of the river views on both sides, one of which is accessed via an open-plan living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. There’s also a kitchen, storage room, bathroom and two double bedrooms, one ensuite and the other leading out to the second balcony. While it comes with a parking space, it’s within easy walking distance of the IFSC, Trinity College and Grafton Street.

€495k DNG Central (01) 679 4088

This second floor apartment comes with a balcony overlooking private communal gardens in Grand Canal Dock. Measuring 786 sq ft, it’s got two double bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower room and a Murphy wall-bed, which flips vertically up to the wall if residents want to use the room as an office or living space during the day. There’s also a kitchen, bathroom with underfloor heating and a living/dining room leading out to an enclosed balcony. Gallery Quay has waterfront eateries on the doorstep and is within striking distance of the Grand Canal Theatre, Barrow Street and Pearse Street Dart station.

€375k Sherry FitzGerald City Centre (01) 643 1400

Trendy city pads don’t get much more steeped in culture than this, located across the road from historic Dublin Castle and a few doors away from the Olympia Theatre. Set on the third floor, No3 is a recently renovated apartment with a modern kitchen/diner/living room, bathroom, wood flooring and electric thermal radiators with touch-screen controls. There are two good-sized double bedrooms, one opening on to a balcony, which is also accessed from the living room. With a host of nearby eateries to choose from, you won’t get any closer than the Mykonos Taverna, an award-winning Greek restaurant on the ground floor of the same building.

€295k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, (01) 8040500

One of Dublin’s premier tourist districts, Temple Bar has bars galore, along with galleries, cinemas, theatres, shops and restaurants. It’s also in striking distance of City Hall, Dublin Castle, Trinity College and Christchurch Cathedral. Within this cultural heartland is 19 Parliament Street, where apartment No3 is located on the third floor, looking out on the streets below, yet tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Measuring 540 sq ft, it has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with a separate bedroom and bathroom. Close by are Smock Alley Theatre, the Button Factory, Project Arts Centre, Irish Film Institute and the Ark Children’s Cultural Centre.