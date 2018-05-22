Last year, house hunters across the country would have had little hope of buying a house for €20,000.

Not in Dublin! Cheapest house in this city - advertised for just over €20,000 - gets amazing makeover

But just over two hours north of Dublin, in Belfast, a city pad went on sale for €22,800 (£20,000) last year.

It was one of Belfast's cheapest houses. With a bricked-up door and windows, it wasn't even possible to see inside.

But a bidding war commenced over number 22 Parkgate Avenue in east Belfast, and the property eventually sold for three times the asking price. It became one of the most popular properties ever advertised by estate agents Simon Brien.

Fast forward a year and the end terrace house has been completely transformed. Marketing photographs show the previously wild front garden transformed to a neat lawn. The new wooden front door leads into a wooden-floored hallway and a compact, but bright, living room, boasting a feature fireplace.

But the biggest transformation comes in the kitchen, freshly painted white with a sleek hob, built-in ovens and a breakfast bar peninsula - a far cry from the old, narrow-galley kitchen frequently found in similarly aged properties - and a dining room leading out on to a tidy back garden. Upstairs, there is a brand new bathroom suite and two bedrooms. Unrecognisable from its condition in 2017, the property went on the market in April for £125,000 (€142,530), a significantly higher price than other houses on the street which have recently sold, and was snapped up in weeks, according to Simon Brien, who marketed the property again after its refurbishment.

However, bargain hunters need not despair, as there are a number of properties currently on the market at very low prices, including a three bedroom mid-terrace house at 15 Egeria Street in south Belfast with an asking price of £30,000 (€34,210).

And like 22 Parkgate Avenue last year, it is in need of a total refurbishment.

