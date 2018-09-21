No garden, no parking space, and the back of the house has had almost all its light blocked off - and it's on sale for €395,000

It has no garden, no parking space, and the back of the house has had almost all its light blocked off.

But 19 Phibsborough Avenue is currently on sale for €395,000.

The 19th century house, which covers 1,841 square feet and has all its original period details, needs structural work to one front side and it needs gutting, reconfiguring and the roof perforated and attic opened to let light in at the back.

Ciaran Jones of DNG admits the house is a major refurbishment, “to put it mildly”, but he says the house will sell in the next few weeks.

“We’re close on it. We’ve had two or three surveys on it at the moment. We expect in the next three weeks we’ll be sale agreed.”

"We’re waiting on the right buyer. As it happens the interest at the moment is from a family who’ve done a major refurbishment before.”

19 Phibsborough Avenue in Dublin 7

“It’s a major refurbishment, to put it mildly… The general consensus is you won’t have much change out of €200,000 [to refurbish]. It’ll be stripped back to a shell.”

“An architect or designer would have to make the most out of it to get the light in.”

“It’s a charming residence. It is a big size. It’s a lot of square metres. It’s a considerable amount of property.”

Phibsborough, like neighbouring Stoneybatter and Drumcondra, is now an area of high demand in Dublin city.

Jones explains: “It’ll sell for around the €350k or €360k level. Houses in Cabra are going for more at the moment, and it’s the location and all that’s happening in Phibsborough with the redevelopment of the shopping centre and the stadium (Dalymount Park), and the Luas coming to Phibsborough.”

“People want to live here to be close to the city, they might share one car, and car sharing - Go Car - is becoming hugely popular… [The absence of parking space is] not an issue on that house, it’s not something that’s come up.”

He adds: “Interestingly enough, when we held a viewing the first question we were asked - it used to be that gardens were the big sellers - now it’s about access to transport, access to trains and Luas. For couples now, they want access to public transport. The days of having two cars outside are gone, for people who are working in Google or the IFSC you’re going to be on the Luas or the bicycle going into town.”

Online Editors