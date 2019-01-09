With the arrival of spring, snowdrop month kicks off in Carlow next month.

Next month is snowdrop month - here's where you can see them in all their glory

Visitors can enjoy 16 hectares of formal and informal gardens, which will be blooming with a carpet of snowdrops, at Altamont Gardens in Tullow, Co Carlow.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2pm, head gardener Paul Culter will give a guided tour of the estate’s extensive collection of snowdrops for three euro.

The estate's collection, first started by Altamount’s late owner Corona North, is one of the largest in Ireland with over 100 named varieties.

On Saturdays at 2pm Robert Miller of Altamont Plant Sales will lead a free tour of the snowdrop collection around the Walled Garden each Saturday at 2 p.m.

Nearby, the gardens at Burtown House near Athy will open every Wednesday to Sunday and feature an extensive collection of snowdrops, aconites, hellebores and early bulbs.

Early Spring bulbs and a carpet of snowdrops can also be seen at Shankill Castle, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny from February 1-28 with the opportunity to avail of a castle tour while you're there.

And at Huntington Garden in Clonegal, Co. Carlow, walks featuring snowdrops and spring plantings are available every weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

