Waterford city three-beds for €300k: third phase of homes at the Ormond development due for completion in June

Ormond, Six Cross Roads, Waterford Asking price: €299,950

There was a great photo opportunity at Ormond in Waterford last December. The couple who put down the very first deposit on a house in the new development at Six Cross Road were handed their keys just in time for Christmas.

It was a happy moment for all involved as the much-needed development finally saw its first residents move in.

The new homes scheme by Cosmo Developments was officially launched in October 2021, however, the pent-up demand for a home close to Waterford city meant that houses were actually selling off the plans as early as the previous April.

It’s now on its third phase, and the interest has not wavered. The Wren house type is the last available for sale. It’s a three-bed, semi-detached property with a floor area of 1,151sq ft.

Priced at €299,950, the A-rated house is built with insulated concrete formwork and comes with an air-to-water heat pump and has high levels of insulation throughout.

Inside, there is a living room to the front with an open-plan dining/kitchen area with a utility room to the back of the house. The handcrafted kitchens will have an island or breakfast bar, as well as A-rated appliances, including an integrated fridge-freezer.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms (master en suite) and a bathroom. A pull-down ladder to the attic will also be installed.

Outside, the driveway is paved with space for two cars. The back garden will be seeded and the beds between the houses will be landscaped.

Waterford city won the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland acolade last year. This award may have given house-hunters food for thought and contributed to the high demand at Ormond.

The fact that the development is just 3.5km outside the city can’t be doing it any harm either.

There are big employers in the area like the University Hospital and Institute of Technology, as well pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline, Eirgen, Sanofi and Bausch + Lomb.

For young families thinking about moving into the area, there are 21 primary schools and nine secondary schools in the city.

Houses from this phase are due to be completed by June, with two more phases coming soon.

