Upmarket new homes close to Waterford city

Prices start at €655,000 for the 23 houses at Castleview on the outskirts of Waterford city

Castleview, Williamstown Road, Co Waterford Asking price: from €655,000 Agent: DNG Reid & Coppinger (051) 852233

Castleview in Waterford was first launched just as Covid hit in March 2020. Thankfully, the site is back up and running and the first houses will be ready for their new owners in July.

The development is rare as it has just 23 detached houses, with no plans to build any more. According to agent Thomas Reid, it’s been of interest to working professionals, aged 40-plus, who are returning to Waterford from Dublin or abroad.

There are two house types to choose from at Castleview. The four-bed detached is 2,650sq ft and has a price of €655,000, while the five-bed property has a floor area of 2,950sq ft and costs €695,000.

The development is 10 minutes outside Waterford city and located near a primary and secondary Gaelscoil, with a national school just around the corner.

The A2-rated houses will have Aluclad windows, air-to-water heat pumps and demand control ventilation systems. Kitchens will be fitted with modern units and polished porcelain floor tiles. All houses will have timber floors on the ground level

For details call DNG Reid & Coppinger (051) 852233.​​​​​​​