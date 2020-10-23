Two-bed penthouse with sea views for €680k

The duplex penthouses at Robswall command views of the Irish Sea and the Malahide Estuary from their perch on the curve of the Coast Road that winds its way from Malahide to Portmarnock.

UK-based Hollybrook Homes launched Hollybrook at Robswall in 2015 with a series of houses, later followed by 28 apartments and penthouses at the semi-circular residential estate. The last A-rated penthouse at the development is now for sale: it’s a two-bed duplex spanning 1,475 sq ft and priced from €680,000.

The property, which is a five-minute walk from the seafront, has its living quarters on the upper level, with glazed patio doors leading out to a balcony. There is timber flooring throughout the hallway, kitchen and living room.

The kitchen comes with soft-close doors and drawers, under-cabinet lighting, a stone worktop and upstand, branded integrated appliances, and a separate utility room. The bathrooms and ensuites are fitted with porcelain floor tiling and polished chrome heated towel rails.

Robswall is a five-minute drive away from the Malahide Dart station.

The penthouse, which has been virtually staged, is on view through a virtual tour.

Indo Property