Two and three-beds remain in commuter hotspot Enfield

Royal Canal Walk, Enfield, Co Meath

Asking price: €270,000-€312,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes (01) 628 6128

From the 1790s, what is now modern-day Enfield was called a variety of names, morphing from A New Inn to The New Inn to Innfield. The inspiration was a mail-coach inn called The Royal Oak Inn that stood on the 18th century coach route from Dublin to Mullingar.

Towards the end of the 19th century, a postmaster who came to Enfield from a village of the same name in Middlesex in England decided to name the south Meath village after his hometown.

The arrival of the Royal Canal signalled the end of the stagecoach era, as canals were a cheaper and more efficient means of transport. The Royal Canal opened in 1817 and stretched from Dublin to the River Shannon, cutting its way through Enfield.

These days, the towpath along the Royal Canal is a 130km-long walking and cycling greenway that runs from Maynooth to Clondra in Longford, where it meets the Shannon.

Travelling by stagecoach or barge may have fallen by the wayside, but Enfield remains a hotspot for modern-day commuters seeking easy connectivity to Dublin. The village is just a three-minute drive to the M4 interchange and is also on the Dublin-to-Sligo rail line.

This connectivity has helped drive interest among first-time buyers in Royal Canal Walk, a new development located just few minutes’ walk from the canal and from Main Street.

The scheme of 14 two, three and four-bed properties is being built by Westin Homes, the developer behind Hayfield in Maynooth and Abbottfield in Clane.

The four-bed homes in the initial tranche have been snapped up. Prices for the remaining houses start at €270,000 for the two-beds, which range in size from 971 sq ft to 1,120 sq ft and are available in a detached, mid-terraced or end-of-terrace design. The three-bed mid-terraced style is priced from €312,000 and has 1,327 sq ft of accommodation.

The facades of the houses are similar to those that Westin built at Abbottfield, with Old World brick, a pale green front door with glazed panels and sandstone to the surrounds of the windows.

Inside, the fitted kitchen is in a shaker style and there are fitted wardrobes to the bedrooms. The WC, bathroom and ensuite have tiling to the wet areas.

Royal Canal Walk is a 45-minute drive from Dublin city centre and Enfield Train Station is a two-minute walk away.

Viewings are by appointment.

