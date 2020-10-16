Trip to Tipp yields square deal for first-time buyers

The Square at Drummin Village in Nenagh was designed to look like a traditional Irish town square, complete with colourful facades to its townhouses.

Drummin Village was originally developed during the Celtic Tiger on the town's Borrisokane Road, but the site was sold in 2015 and relaunched in 2016. Some 60 three and four-bed houses were sold there in the subsequent three years. Late last year, the current developers acquired the remaining part of Drummin Village and set about building 27 new A-rated apartments, duplexes and townhouses for a section called The Square.

The first release of The Square went on the market last month and has since drawn interest from first-time buyers availing of the help-to-buy initiative and who work at the University of Limerick or at Plassey Business Park in Castletroy, some 25 minutes away along the M7 motorway.

That interest is unsurprising given that prices at The Square, which is located on the Limerick side of Nenagh, are almost €100,000 cheaper than similar-sized A-rated homes in Limerick. Prices start at €180,000 for the three-beds, which measure 970 sq ft, and at €215,000 for the four-bed townhouses, which have 1,453 sq ft of living space across three floors.

Inside, there is a choice of tiling for the entrance hall and kitchen-diner, and there is a timber floor to the living room. Buyers also have a choice of fitted units for the kitchen, which has large glazed doors out to a patio.

Viewings are by appointment.

