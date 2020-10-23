Three-beds in Co Louth priced from €250,000

For a new development, Carlinn Hall in Dundalk has a relatively long history.

It was first launched in 2007 by Eamon Ryan, when the current Green Party leader was then minister for communications, energy and natural resources.

With plans for 234 homes, the Mullaharlin Road scheme was to be Ireland’s largest sustainable energy development and was feted as the scene of the “house of tomorrow”, thanks to features such as a community district heating system. However, the property crash called a temporary halt to those ambitions.

Another developer purchased the unfinished estate after the crash and then began selling new houses on the site. The final four homes are now for sale; all are three-bed semi-detached homes priced from €250,000, with the showhouse selling for €265,000.

The price includes flooring, tiling and kitchen appliances. Externally, the A3-rated homes have a brick-and-render facade, and there are PVC double-glazed windows throughout.

The showhouse can be viewed via an online tour.

Indo Property