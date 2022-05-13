Three-beds from €260,000 at new development in Tuam

Sales are underway for the first phase of houses at Vicars Choral in Tuam

Vicars Choral, Tuam, Co Galway Asking price: from €260,000 Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce 091 564212

The opening of the M17/M18 motorway in 2018 between Tuam and Gort meant that journey times in rural Galway were reduced by up to 20 minutes.

This had an knock-on effect on the property market in the area, with house-buyers in the city now happier to move further afield in search of value.

Tuam, which is 20 minutes from Galway, has been one of the beneficiaries of this influx of new commuters. Vicars Choral is a new development that is within walking distance of the town.

Sales at the first phase are already well underway and remaining for sale is one three-bed mid-terrace house with a floor area of 897sq ft and a price of €260,000; two three-bed end-of terrace properties at just over 1,000sq ft for €270,000; three three-bed semis measuring 922sq ft at €270,000; and three slightly larger three-bed semis at 1,001sq ft priced at €275,000.

The houses are due to be ready for occupation in the next couple of months.

They will come with an A3 energy rating, with air-to-water central heating,

high levels of thermal insulation and double-glazed windows.

The showhouse is open for viewings tomorrow from 11am – 1pm through O’Donnellan & Joyce (091) 564212.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​