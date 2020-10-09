Three-bed terrace homes for the Bray buyer

Rockfield, a new scheme in Newtownmountkennedy, is attracting first-time buyers who are priced out of Bray and Greystones and are house-hunting further south in Co Wicklow in search of an abode where they can work from home a couple of days a week and commute to Dublin if needed.

The first phase of the scheme was launched off the plans last month. Rockfield will comprise 82 three, four and five-bed houses when it's complete.

The initial phase consists of 28 three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses, as well as four and five-bed semi-detached properties. However, there are only three-bed terraced houses still remaining from the first phase, with prices starting at €330,000 for a mid-terraced style and at €335,000 for an end-of-terrace design. Depending on the style chosen by the buyer, the exteriors of the traditional-style homes are finished either in a full brick or in a combination of brickwork and render. The front hardwood door is in a pale green and there are blue-black slates to the roof.

Inside, McNally Living supplied the fitted kitchen, and the wardrobes to the master bedroom are in a shaker style.

When traffic is light, Rockfield is a 20-minute drive from Sandyford and 10 minutes from Greystones.

Indo Property