Third phase in A-rated Steeplewoods launches

Steeplewoods, a development set between Ballincollig and the Model Farm Road in Cork, has proved popular among families and well-heeled first-time buyers since it launched two years ago.

The Carrigrohane scheme is being built by the prolific Ballincollig-based O'Flynn Group, which built Ballincollig Town Centre.

Some 24 properties have sold at Steeplewoods since the development was initially released and a third phase will go on the market tomorrow. The latest phase will comprise eight four-bed semi-detached homes, all with south-facing rear gardens. The four-beds each measure 1,438 sq ft and are priced from €440,000. Also still available are two detached homes costing from €790,000 apiece and a showhouse that's priced from €850,000.

The traditional-style properties have a garden and patio to the rear and a cobbled parking area to the front. Inside the A-rated homes, there is a fitted kitchen, while the living room has a fireplace surround with a solid fuel stove.

Viewings at Steeplewoods are by appointment.

