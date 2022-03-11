‘There is no oil, gas or diesel needed – it costs next to nothing’: the north Dublin home that was years ahead of its time on energy efficiency

Donerea Address: Balscadden, Balbriggan, Co Dublin Asking price: €895,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky Kelly (01) 841 3000

Olwyn and Tom Horan are the kind of people who respond to the ‘seven-year-itch’. Seven years after completing a carbon neutral home, way ahead of its time, at Balscadden, Balbriggan on the north Dublin coast, they are ready to move on. According to Olwyn, “it is time for the next adventure.”

“We spent seven years in an apartment in Bray, we moved here in 2014, and just over seven years later we are moving back to Wicklow, near to where my folks live,” Tom explains.

Donerea is a five-bedroom house with coastal views that include Clogherhead and the Mourne Mountains. Built on land belonging to Olwyn’s family it is reached by an avenue from the road.

“We began the process of planning in 2012 when we had a topographical survey of the site done,” says Tom. “This identified the highest point with the best views.”

From the beginning they wanted the building to be as passive and sustainable as possible while making the most of the views. This presented challenges. “How do you achieve an A- BER rating while at the same time accommodating, with glass, the north facing views: that was our conundrum?”

The exterior

This was 2012, at the depth of the post-crash building slump. “At the time we made contact with a few architects and chose Kilkenny architect, Gordon Chisholm. His work reflected what we wanted, and we felt he had the right vision for the project,” says Tom.

“We visited his house in Kilkenny and liked what we saw. Gordon established the early concept and laid the basis for everything that followed.”

The building was overseen to completion in 2014 by Skerries architect, Terry Woods, after Gordon Chisholm returned to teaching at the Waterford Institute of Technology.

Olwyn works in branding and marketing and her husband is a techie. “I come from the area,” she says, “and this place is home. While I wanted something modern, I also wanted it to be sympathetic to the locality.

Tom and Olwyn Horan with their daughters Samantha and Hayley

"I didn’t want a building that would stand out too much. Gordon, our architect, was great in that respect. The front of the house is what you might call ‘bungalowesque’ while to the rear it is more architecturally adventurous.”

Tom worked closely on the technical end to deliver as passive a result as possible. This included the installation of a heat recovery system, heat pump, an underfloor, thermostatically controlled heating system and triple glazing on all windows.

The side elevation

The effectiveness of the glazing would be well-tested by the floor to ceiling corner window accommodating the views to the northwest.

The addition in 2019 of photovoltaic solar panels with battery storage, along with an electric vehicle smart charger, means the house is well prepared for the spike in fossil fuel prices.

“There is no oil, no gas, no petrol or diesel needed,” Tom explains. “We use night-rate electricity to top up the batteries, and when the sunshine is strong the surplus spills over to charge the electric car.

"As I speak to you now, the sun is shining outside and we have the car charging while the washing machine and the dishwasher are running, all costing next to nothing.”

The sod was turned on the site in February 2014 and the Horans moved in in November 2014, the entire project taking 256 days. “It was a busy time, we got married in 2013, built and moved into the house in 2014 and our daughter Samantha was born in 2015,” says Tom.

An aerial view of the house

The house is a double-fronted dormer-style structure built to make the most of a coastal site that extends to 0.75ac. The front is partly stone-clad while the remainder is plastered. To the side of the entrance is an integrated garage with roller doors.

The entrance hall

Under a roof-height apex surrounded by ground-to-roof windows the main door leads opens to a large hallway with a double height ceiling. A solid oak staircase with glass balustrades leads to the upper floor across a landing that overlooks the lower section.

The hallway gives way to an open plan area with black slate tiling covering the common floorspace of the hall, kitchen and dining room.

The kitchen and dining area

Fitted with Darren Langrell units and granite worktops the kitchen is equipped with a Neff oven and grill, a five-ringed induction hob, a Samsung American fridge and is served by a large pantry.

A solid wood countertop forms a breakfast bar and delineates the cooking space from the rest of the open-plan area.

The dining area shares the space with the kitchen and is lit by a feature window extending to a point and overlooking the garden.

Below the dining space, on the lower part of a split level, is the living area reached by a short stairway. This is lit by a floor-to-ceiling corner glass window while a floor-to-ceiling stone chimney breast with a wood burning stove forms a central feature of the room.

The TV room

At the opposite side of the hall is a compact sitting room/television room with a door leading to the front garden.

Among the other rooms on the ground floor is a utility with fitted units as well as facilities for a dryer and a washing machine. Two bedrooms, one currently used as an office, and a tiled shower room with WC are also located on the ground floor.

The main bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite facilities, is on the first floor. It has an internal balcony overlooking the living area and giving coastal views through the corner window and the ensuite has a shower cubicle.

The en suite master bedroom

There are two smaller bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor. A big rear garden is bordered by a laurel hedge and has a wood cabin, currently used as a gym.

The home gym

“We now have two children, Samantha is 6 and Hayley is 4, and we can’t forget Kodi, our golden retriever. I suppose when we were building, we were thinking of the house as a place to entertain friends and family.

“It has proved to be great for children. There is also a secure garden to the rear and lots of space to play and we are just beside the sea.”

Here’s to the next seven years and the next adventure.

Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky Kelly are seeking €895,000 for Donerea.