The new home view: Home sweet home at Saint Pancras

Saint Pancras, a development in the well-heeled south Dublin village of Terenure, isn't named after the London neighbourhood that's home to the St Pancras railway station: the name of the Terenure scheme has historical resonance of its very own.

Saint Pancras, a development in the well-heeled south Dublin village of Terenure, isn't named after the London neighbourhood that's home to the St Pancras railway station: the name of the Terenure scheme has historical resonance of its very own.

The elaborate gateway that forms the entrance to Saint Pancras, near Mount Tallant Avenue's junction with Harold's Cross Road, once belonged to a grand 19th-century villa called St Pancras House, which was also known as Mount Tallant Cottage. A second entrance from the avenue led to a larger neighbouring pile called Mount Tallant House.

By the early 20th century, the avenue had become a public street that attracted industrial development. In 1926, the vast grounds of St Pancras House was turned into the Clarnico-Murray sweets factory, which was best known for making Clarnico Mint Cream, and the site was renamed St Pancras Works. St Pancras House itself was demolished around 1968, and the gates and piers are all that remain of the villa. But the protected gateway is now enjoying a new incarnation, this time as the entrance to the Saint Pancras scheme of 37 houses and 35 apartments.

Saint Pancras was launched in May 2018, with Archtree Developments releasing a phase of 20 homes at the Dublin 6W scheme a year later. To coincide with the launch, the developer opened a new four-bed showhouse fitted out by House & Garden Furnishings. That showhouse and its contents are now selling for €970,000.

Three floors: The four-beds come with a study and a floor space of 2,002 sq ft and

There are also nine other homes available from the most recent phase. Four of them are four-bed-plus-study terraced houses, each with 2,002 sq ft of living space across three floors and priced from €890,000. Five of the properties are two-bed apartments for sale off the plans: each measures between 863 sq ft and 907 sq ft and is priced from €475,000. The latter will especially appeal to older buyers trading down from larger, higher-maintenance houses in Terenure.

The exterior of the showhouse is finished in a combination of brick and render, with projected gables to the roof, bay windows, and reconstituted stone surrounds to the windows, doors and stringcourse. Out front, there is a paved driveway, while the back garden comes with a patio paved with cobblelock.

Inside, 9ft-high ceilings to the ground floor give the showhome a light and airy feel. The living room has a bay window and a wall of display units with an electric fire and space for a large TV. The kitchen/diner has a feature wall of panelling to its lounge area, which also has French doors leading out to the patio and garden. The fitted kitchen from Gallagher Kitchens has cream-painted shaker-style cabinets, an island unit, quartz worktops and upstands, and integrated appliances. The downstairs WC also has a feature wall and there's a utility room off the kitchen.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms - one of which is ensuite - and a family bathroom on the first floor. One of the bedrooms on this level is decorated as a children's room, with a high sleeper bed over a children's bed. One of the rooms on the top floor is fitted out as a playroom, but could be used as a home office by a purchaser who doesn't have young children. The top floor also has a large master ensuite with a chaise lounge and a walk-in wardrobe.

Gallaghers also supplied the bedroom wardrobes, while the bathrooms and ensuites have Porcelanosa tiles and are fitted with Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware. The A3-rated home is equipped with an energy-efficient condensing gas boiler for central heating.

Saint Pancras is just a 13-minute drive from St Stephen's Green, traffic permitting.

Viewings will take place tomorrow, from 10.30am-11.30am.

Indo Property