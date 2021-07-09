Taking stock in Dublin 16

Stockwell, Dundrum, Dublin 16 Price: €599,995 Agent: Knight Frank New Homes (01) 634 2466

Stockwell is a small low-rise development of apartments and duplexes in the south Dublin suburb of Dundrum, where it’s just a five-minute walk to both the Dundrum Town Centre and the Balally Luas stop.

Cross Project Finance, a property and investment business led by Eamon and Shane Conneely, is behind the scheme, which is located just off the Sandyford Road, between the Parkvale and Dun Emer housing estates.

All but one of Stockwell’s eight units have sold. The final property on the market is No 6, namely a two-bed duplex spanning 1,100 sq ft and priced at €599,995.

The duplex is laid out across the first and second floors of Stockwell. It has a painted shaker-style kitchen with quartz worktops, all fitted by Fitzgerald Kitchens. The main bathroom has vanity units and concealed cisterns and both the bathroom and the ensuite have Spanish tiling and chrome-plated taps.

Designed by O’Dwyer Associates Architects, the building is finished in a combination of yellow brick and white render. There are dormer windows to the dark-grey zinc roof and energy-efficient, double-glazed PVC windows and doors throughout. Out front, there is a parking space allocated to No 6. The parking spaces are pre-wired for an electric car charging point and there are also bicycle parking facilities to one side of the development. To the rear of the building is a communal green.

For commuters, the scheme is 2km from the nearest junction to the M50, while the 44 bus stops outside the development.

Viewings are by appointment.