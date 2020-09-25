Stimulus helps house-hunters put down roots at Drogheda

The increase in the tax relief that can be claimed by first-time buyers has accelerated demand for the slew of new residential developments springing up in Drogheda.

The town has witnessed the launch of three large schemes in a matter of weeks, including Linenfield, where Genus Homes is building 205 homes on the Ballymakenny Road, just north of Drogheda. This summer, Glenveagh Properties released the first of its 170 homes at Oldbridge Manor.

Like Oldbridge Manor, Bryanstown Wood is situated in the southern part of Drogheda that sits in Co Meath. It's located in the eponymous Bryanstown townland, on the Beamore Road, where it's just 500m south of the Meath-Louth border.

When it's finished, Bryanstown Wood will consist of 250 homes - mostly three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses, three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments. The scheme is being developed as a strategic housing development, under the fast-track planning process for residential estates with more than 100 homes. It will also have an on-site creche, communal gardens, and a cycle path around the boundary.

Bryanstown Wood targets first-time buyers seeking more bang for their buck outside Dublin. According to the selling agent, this cohort has seen its purchasing power buoyed by the July stimulus package, which has allowed it to claim as much as €30,000 off the price of a new home through the help-to-buy scheme, compared to €20,000 previously. The proximity of Bryanstown Wood to Drogheda town centre and its train station - which are a 15-minute walk away - will also appeal to buyers who want easy transport links to the capital.

Bryanstown Wood is being built by a company controlled by Bernard McNamara, who became a billionaire property developer during the Celtic Tiger before going bankrupt in the UK in 2012 after the implosion of the Irish property bubble. Bryanstown Wood cements his comeback to the building sector since he was discharged from bankruptcy in 2014.

There are 23 homes for sale in the first phase of Bryanstown Wood, and two-bed apartments at the scheme will be released in the weeks ahead. The sizes of the three-bed houses currently for sale range from 1,173 sq ft to 1,291 sq ft, with prices starting at €275,000 for a mid-terraced version. There are two types of end-of-terrace three-beds, with starting prices of €285,000 and €299,950, respectively. The most expensive three-bed design is the semi-detached style, which costs from €295,000.

The facades of the A2-rated houses have a traditional-style red brick to the front bay and a white durable render to the rest of the front exterior, with white frames to the high-performance PVC windows. The recessed front porch has a solid hardwood entrance door with a glazed panel to one side.

There is soft landscaping outside the front bay window and there is parking for two cars in the driveway, which is finished in contemporary permeable paving. Unlike most homes in new developments, the back garden has power-coated metal fencing with a 25-year guarantee to the boundaries.

Inside, the walls are painted in neutral colours and there are chrome-finished handles to the internal doors. The contemporary fitted kitchen is in a neutral grey colour and comes with French doors that lead out to the rear garden. If signed contracts are returned within 28 days, the kitchen will include appliances such as an Electrolux integrated fridge-freezer and a Bosch combi-oven, ceramic hob and integrated dishwasher.

A painted timber staircase with a stained hardwood handrail leads to the first floor, where all three bedrooms have fitted wardrobes in a contemporary grey design. The wall and floor tiling to the bathroom and ensuite are also in a matt grey. The ensuite comes with a shower door and a low-profile shower tray, and there is a screen to the bath in the main bathroom. There are chrome-effect towel rails to both the bathroom and the ensuite.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property