Small development of designer-clad, four-bed Dublin homes offer attic ready for conversion

Halloween house-hunters are in for a treat this weekend if they are in the market for a home on the northside. Developer Wood Group is releasing the first 10 homes at Greenwood in Kinsealy tomorrow.

It will be a small development of just 32 detached houses when it’s complete. Designed by architects Adrian Hill, the houses stand out from the usual redbrick properties in the Malahide and Portmarnock area. The facade is a mix of Casa Lena brick, render and cedar cladding. There are two types of property on offer in this phase — the Violet and the Bluebell.

The sitting room with underfloor heating

The sitting room with underfloor heating

Prices start at €865,000 for the Bluebell. It is a four-bed detached home with a floor area of 2,329sq ft. On the ground floor is a sitting room at the front of the house and an open-plan kitchen/dining room to the back, with enough room for another living area in here. There is also a utility and guest WC on this floor. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms (master en suite) and the family bathroom. The attic in all houses is ready for conversion. There is a staircase and fire door installed with the space already separated into two rooms and floored and plastered.

​The Violet house type has a slightly larger floor area of 2,437sq ft with prices starting at €900,000. It has the same layout as the Bluebell with a few differences like the cedar cladding on the front and the guest WC off the hallway, rather than in the middle of the house. With the extra attic space on offer, these houses can grow with the families that move into them. They are A2-rated and have underfloor heating on the ground floor and thermostatically controlled radiators on the first floor.

The open-plan kitchen/dining area with island and integrated appliances included

The open-plan kitchen/dining area with island and integrated appliances included

Each home will use an air-to-water heat pump and Norwegian-made Nordan aluclad windows will come as standard. Kitchens will be fully fitted with bespoke units, pantry and cabinets by Nolan Kitchens. Italian quartz will be used for worktops, and islands and integrated appliances will be included. Bathrooms will have Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware and bedrooms will have fitted wardrobes.

Greenwood is close to both Malahide and Portmarnock, and a drive into the city centre takes over half an hour. There are two primary schools and a creche nearby.

The showhouse was designed by Eily Roe Interiors and will be open for viewing tomorrow from 12 to 2pm.