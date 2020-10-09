Score big at Bisgoal's 14-home launch

Vicar's Glebe, a development named after an old rectory in the Cork village of Coachford, will likely appeal to first-time buyers priced out of Ballincollig and Cork City, which is 25km away.

The scheme sits between the village centre and Coachford AFC grounds, with Coachford Abbey and the primary and secondary schools immediately to the west.

Sales at Vicar's Glebe first began back in 2009, when there were plans for 75 homes at the development.

Construction stalled during the property crash and Bisgoal Limited is now finishing off 14 three-bed semi-detached bungalows and four-bed semi-detached homes at the site.

These 14 houses launch today and there is planning for a further 50 new houses at Vicar's Glebe. Prices at the development start at €225,000 for the bungalows, each of which extend over 812 sq ft and overlook a landscaped green area, while the four-bed semis, which measure 1,359 sq ft, are priced from €300,000 apiece.

Despite the age of the houses, they have been fitted with an air-to-water heat pump for the heating system and have an A3 BER.

Inside, there is a fitted kitchen and bedroom wardrobes.

