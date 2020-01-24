Phase of four-beds in Castleknock

There are still six four-bed houses still available at this development in the Carpenterstown area of Castleknock - all the three-beds were sold last weekend.

There are still six four-bed houses still available at this development in the Carpenterstown area of Castleknock - all the three-beds were sold last weekend.

Prices start at €520,000 for a 1,496 sq ft end-of-terrace or semi, and at €530,000 for a 1,528-sq ft double-fronted semi or detached home.

For each house, there is cobble-lock paving to the front driveway, while the rear garden has been seeded and comes with a patio.

Buyers have a choice of colour for their fitted kitchen, which comes with Carrara quartz to the worktop, the upstand and the splashback. A Bosch fridge-freezer, hob, oven, washing machine, dryer and extractor fan are included in the sale price if signed contracts are returned within 21 days.

Upstairs, three of the four bedrooms come with wardrobes.

The A3-rated properties are just a short walk from local schools and a 10-minute walk from Coolmine station, which is on the Arrow commuter line between Maynooth and Connolly Station. The M50 is a few minutes' drive away, and Phoenix Park is nearby.

The showhouses are open from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow and Sunday.

