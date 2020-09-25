New home view: Well-heeled reach for the Skylark

Skylark, one of the largest Dublin residential schemes to launch in the wake of national lockdown, will appeal to well-heeled first-time buyers who enjoy an outdoorsy lifestyle: the avian-themed Portmarnock development is close to the 8 km-long Velvet Strand and a new cycleway, and a three-acre park will be created beside the site.

When it's complete, Skylark will comprise 153 homes, namely 113 three and four-bed family houses and 40 apartments and duplexes located in a town centre that will include retail units. The retail centre is due to be delivered in 2022.

Skylark is the first Irish development launched under the Quintain brand, which is owned by US private equity giant Lone Star. Last year, Lone Star abandoned plans to float its Irish development assets on the stock market in conjunction with builder Durkan Residential, instead opting for the longer-term strategy of bringing its UK-based Quintain residential property firm into Ireland.

Lone Star had previously managed its Irish development sites through a vehicle called Hudson Advisors. While all 460 acres of Dublin development land - which includes Portmarnock, Cherrywood, Clonburris and Adamstown - are owned by affiliates of Lone Star, Quintain Ireland has assumed management of them. Quintain has ambitions to develop more than 9,000 new homes in Ireland, which would make it the country's third-largest homebuilder. In the UK, Quintain is the mastermind behind Wembley Park, one of Europe's biggest regeneration projects.

The exterior of Skylark is finished in brick and render with anthracite grey composite front door

The exterior of Skylark is finished in brick and render with anthracite grey composite front door

Skylark is the latest in a series of developments at St Marnock's Bay, where the first homes were launched in February 2017. Two years after that, a new section of 150 homes called Dún Sí was released beside that site.

Skylark, which is adjacent to Dún Sí, launched this week. Most of the houses are three-bed homes in a variety of styles. The Petrel is a three-bed house type measuring 1,259 sq ft and costing from €485,000, and is available as a mid-terraced or semi-detached house. The three-bed, double-fronted Heron is a tad larger, at 1,320 sq ft, and comes as a mid-terraced, end-of-terrace or detached style. There are only two four-bed detached homes for sale; these span 1,608 sq ft apiece, are from the Shearwater design, and are priced from €640,000.

Externally, the houses are finished in a combination of brick and render, with the anthracite grey composite front door matching the colour of the flat canopy overhead and the frames of the high-performance windows from Munster Joinery. To the front of each house is a driveway paved in cobblelock, and there is a garden and a paved patio to the rear.

Inside, there is a large feature window to the front sitting room. The German-made kitchen in the rear kitchen/diner has a matt lacquered finish, handle-less doors, and quartz worktops. Kube Kitchens supplied each kitchen, which comes with appliances such as a fridge-freezer, a dishwasher and a Neff oven if signed contracts are returned within 21 days. There is a separate utility room off the kitchen.

The stairwell to the first floor has wooden panelling, recessed stair lights, and a custom-designed oak handrail. The master ensuite bedroom, which is situated to the front of the first floor, has wardrobes from BeSpace, as well as a separate storage room that could be transformed into a walk-in wardrobe. The other two bedrooms also come with wardrobes.

The main bathroom and ensuite are fitted with sanitaryware from Ideal Standard, large-format floor and wall tiling, a mirrored cabinet, and heated towel rails. There is a centralised demand control ventilation system that removes moisture from the bathrooms and other wet areas. And with many professionals working from home, there is also space on the first floor to set up a home office.

The A2-rated homes are equipped with an energy-efficient air-to-water heat pump that provides hot water and heating.

Viewings of the Skylark showhouse are by appointment.

