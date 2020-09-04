New home view: Half the battle at Oldbridge Manor

Oldbridge Manor, the latest addition to Drogheda's rapidly expanding residential landscape, is set in the eponymous townland west of the medieval town where the Battle of the Boyne took place in 1690.

The battle, which saw the Protestant King William of Orange defeat the forces of the Catholic King James II of England, is not only commemorated each year by Orange Order marches on July 12 but is brought to life at an exhibition in the restored 18th-century Oldbridge House, which is surrounded by Victorian gardens and battle site walks.

In early 2007, the late Ian Paisley -then the newly elected first minister of Northern Ireland - was invited to visit the battle site by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern. Following the invitation, Paisley commented that "such a visit would help to demonstrate how far we have come when we can celebrate and learn from the past so the next generation more clearly understands".

After a long planning battle, the part of the land near the main Williamite crossing was rezoned to residential status by Meath County Council; while Drogheda is mostly situated in Co Louth, Oldbridge is located on the southern fringes of the town that sit in Co Meath.

Glenveagh Properties is developing 170 homes at Oldbridge Manor near the battle site and beside the Mary McAleese Boyne Valley Bridge.

The cable-stayed bridge - named after the former president for her contribution to the Northern Irish peace process - spans the river Boyne on the county boundary between Co Meath and Co Louth and carries the M1 motorway between Belfast and Dublin.

Oldbridge Manor's proximity to junction 10 of the M1 and the rail link between Dublin and Belfast has drawn both locals and commuters to the development, according to the selling agent.

The first 20 three and four-bed houses were launched at Oldbridge Manor in mid-July. Prices started at €265,000 for a 1,108-sq ft terraced three-bed, with the semi-detached versions, which have between 1,098 sq ft and 1,248 sq ft of living space, ranging in price from €270,000 to €285,000.

Sizes for the four-bed semis go from 1,410 sq ft to 1,475 sq ft, with the prices ranging from €310,000 to €315,000. The detached four-bed style, meanwhile, extends over 1,528 sq ft and costs from €355,000.

The facades of the houses are finished in a mix of brick and render, with a flat canopy over a black composite front door that has a glazed panel to the one side. There are UPVC double-glazed A-rated windows throughout, and there is parking for two cars in the front driveway, which has planted borders.

Most of the house types have a bay window to the front living room. To the rear, French double doors open from the kitchen/diner to a back garden. Fitzgerald Kitchens supplied the contemporary-style kitchen, which comes with an upstand, soft-close doors, and a stainless-steel extractor fan.

Fitzgeralds also supplied the shaker-style fitted wardrobes to the master and second bedroom in the three-bed styles and also to the third bedroom in the four-bed designs.

All flooring and appliances are included in the sale price. The guest WC, main bathroom and ensuite have tiles to the floors and wet areas, and come with sanitary-ware. A Samsung heat pump powers the thermostatically-controlled heating system.

Residents of Oldbridge Manor will benefit from the extensive River Boyne Boardwalk, a greenway for walkers and joggers beside the Boyne river that leads to Oldbridge House and its grounds. For family days out, Funtasia and Tayto Park are nearby, and there is shopping at Scotch Hall, the M1 Retail Park and Drogheda Retail Park. The Unesco World Heritage Site of Newgrange is located 8km west of the town centre.

Family buyers can choose from a range of national schools and primary schools in the area, including St John's CBS and St Paul's Senior National School. For older students, St Oliver's Community College is adjacent to Oldbridge Manor.

Viewings of the three showhouses at Oldbridge Manor are by appointment and virtual viewings are also available.

