New home view: Cosy scheme on Meath Gold Coast

Ard na Mara Donacarney, Co Meath

Asking price: €425,000-€435,000

Dillon Marshall (01) 496 7574

Boutique development: A living room at one of the Ard na Mara houses
Ard Na Mara exterior

Boutique development: A living room at one of the Ard na Mara houses

Boutique development: A living room at one of the Ard na Mara houses

Ben Ryan

Ard Na Mara exterior

Ard Na Mara exterior

Ben Ryan

Boutique development: A living room at one of the Ard na Mara houses

Gabrielle Monaghan

The neighbouring east Meath villages of Donacarney and Mornington are a real hotbed of activity for developers. They're catering to buyers who want convenient transport links to Dublin and Drogheda and are keen to live near the Meath Gold Coast, a 10km stretch of sandy beach running from the mouth of the river Boyne at Mornington to the river Delvin at Gormanston.

In 2018, the Donacarney Wood development launched on the grounds of the 19th-century Donacarney House, following in the footsteps of Maydenhayes, a large scheme that was developed in a U-shape around the same historic building.

The latest residential scheme in the area is Ard na Mara. The boutique development of nine homes is being built by Duplass on the site of an old residential property, and its four-bed detached houses are aimed at first-time buyers and locals planning on trading up.

