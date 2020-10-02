Mix of units with views of Galway city and Salthill

Fánán, a scheme of 101 homes with views of Galway city and Salthill, is one of the largest new residential developments to launch in the city's undersupplied market this year.

It is being developed on a sloping site off the Letteragh Road by local company Burkeway Homes, which sold 30 of Fánán's houses off the plans when the first phase was released at the end of July. A showhouse will open tomorrow to market the latest phase.

When it's finished, the scheme will comprise 46 three-bed and four-bed houses and 55 one, two and three-bed apartments. The amenity spaces at Fánán will include landscaped communal greens, pocket parks, an all-weather 4G playing surface, and a playground.

Prices in the latest phase start at €320,000 for a three-bed bed mid-terraced home spanning 1,255 sq ft, with the 1,205-sq ft semi-detached version costing from €335,000. The four-bed end-of-terrace design, which measures 1,425 sq ft, is selling for €370,000 and the four-bed semi, which extends over 1,370 sq ft, costs from €375,000. The four-bed detached house has 1,505 sq ft of living space and a price-tag of €437,500.

Depending on the house type, the facades of the A2-rated homes have a brick finish or a painted nap plaster finish, and there is a granite effect to the stringcourse and the front door surround. Inside, buyers have a choice of colours and styles for the fitted kitchen, which comes from Regan Kitchens.

Viewings are by appointment.

