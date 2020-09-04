Mid-market buyers can expect model behaviour in Cork city

The quasi-rural Model Farm Road that runs to the west of Cork City witnessed a hive of residential development activity in the post-crash era, with developers mostly catering to affluent buyers seeking A-rated homes within a short hop from the city centre.

These have included Rosefield, a development on the site of the old Nangles Nurseries that launched in autumn 2017, where one home fetched more than €850,000, and Steeplewoods on the Killumney Road, just off the Model Farm Road. At Riverside Farm, there are plans for a block of 48 apartments.

The prices for Reldare are aimed, however, at the mid-market buyer. The scheme is being built on the elevated site that was once home to Reldare House, where it commands views across the Lee Valley. Reldare House sold for €1.6m at the end of 2017, according to the Property Price Register.

Reldare is near St Oliver's Cemetery, where Blues guitarist Rory Gallagher is buried. His headstone, which is a replica of an award he received in 1972 for International Guitarist of the Year, is a magnet for fans. The development is located off the first exit of the Poulavone Roundabout, opposite the centre for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The 48 homes at Reldare, which began selling off the plans in December, are being developed by O'Callaghan Properties, which has been responsible for a slew of residential developments in the area, including 720 houses at Classes Lake that it finished in 2009 down the road in Ovens.

A showhouse opened at Reldare this July and to date, interest has been mostly from first-time buyers, as well as a couple of trader-uppers and downsizers, according to the selling agent. The development is mostly made up of four-bed detached and semi-detached homes, with a scattering of three-bed semis.

There are four homes available from the first phase of 14 houses, but a second phase is poised to be released in the weeks ahead. The latter houses will come with south-facing gardens. A new showhouse will be completed at Reldare next spring.

For now, there are two four-bed detached houses and two four-bed semi-detached properties for sale, all of which are laid out over three floors. One of the four-bed semis is from the A2 range, measures 1,652 sq ft and costs from €480,000, while the other is from the A3 house type, spans 1,697 sq ft and is priced from €490,000. Both of the four-bed detached houses available are from the C3 style, which extends over 1,961 sq ft and costs from €595,000.

The A range of four-beds comes with a PC allowance of €12,000 for a kitchen, utility and wardrobes, €8,000 for flooring, €1,000 for an electric fire for the living room, and €4,000 for painting. The C3 detached four-beds have the same PC sums for the electric fire and flooring, but the allowances for the kitchen, utility and bedroom wardrobes are more generous at €14,000 and the painting PC sum is €5,000.

Reldare will be landscaped with a variety of grass areas and mature planting. The front of the houses are finished in a combination of red brick and white-coloured render, and there is side glazing to the front of the anthracite-grey timber-and-steel front door, which matches the colours of the window frames. The reconstituted granite surrounds to the triple-glazed windows lend a traditional style to the properties.

The red brick to the face is also echoed in the brick to the side boundary walls that divide each property's front cobble-locked driveway. To the rear, there is a paved patio area and a seeded lawn bounded by tall fencing.

Smartzone technology at the homes, which have a camera fitted to the doorbell, enables residents to see who is at the front door and to open and close the door using an app.

Inside, there are higher-than-standard ceilings and a front living room with a bay window and provision for an electric fire. The bathrooms and ensuites come fully fitted with designer sanitaryware.

Viewings of the four-bed semi-detached showhouse are by appointment and virtual viewings are available.

