Live like a king near Malahide's castle

Dún na Rí is a scheme of eight five-bed houses on the corner of Millview Road and the Swords Road, where it's just 900ft from Malahide Castle and Gardens and a few minutes' walk from the upmarket coastal village and its marina.

The first phase of Dún na Rí went on the market in January and the remaining four houses have just been released. Prices start at €895,000 for the semi-detached five-beds, which extend over 2,250 sq ft, and at €995,000 for the detached versions, which measure 2,217 sq ft.

Each of the homes has a front cobblelocked driveway that accommodates two cars and is set behind electronic sliding gates. Other security features include an external camera system and sensor lights.

The facades of the houses are finished in a Hampton handmade red-brick, with a painted sand and cement finish. There are bay windows off the ground floor and first floor and triple-glazing throughout.

Inside, the accommodation extends across three floors. Nolan Kitchens supplied the fitted kitchen which features soft-close doors and drawers, quartz worktops, an island unit, and a range of Neff appliances.

French doors lead from the open-plan kitchen/living/dining room out to the back garden and granite-paved patio.

Four bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor, while the fifth bedroom, which is ensuite, is on the second floor.

There are fitted wardrobes from Cawleys Furniture to most of the bedrooms.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property