Launch of A-rated Balgriffin build marks first phase of 46 house northside scheme

Belcamp Manor, Balgriffin, Dublin 17 Asking price: from €560,000 Agent: Knight Frank (01) 634 2466

Developments around Balgriffin on Dublin’s northside have become very popular with first-time buyers and young families who like the idea of living in Portmarnock or Malahide but can’t afford the premium prices. Balgriffin Manor is the latest scheme on offer in the area and it’s a 10-minute drive to the beach at Portmarnock and 15 minutes to Malahide village.

The development by Beakonshaw will consist of 46 A-rated houses when it’s complete. In this first phase, 18 homes have been released on to the market, with some already gone sale agreed.

There are two house types on offer. The first is a three-bed plus study with a floor area of 1,418 sq ft and prices starting at €560,000. Also known as The Baskin, the three-bed is set out over three floors. On the ground floor there is a living room, an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a storage area or utility and a guest WC. On the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and a bathroom. Up on the top floor is the third bedroom and a study.

The exterior of Belcamp Manor

The exterior of Belcamp Manor

The four-bed house, or The Beechwood as it’s called, measures 1,810 sq ft and is priced from €625,000.

Also set out over three storeys, it has a similar layout to The Baskin except the top floor has another bedroom rather than a study. Also, the larger floor area makes for a more spacious living room and kitchen on the ground floor.

The exterior of the houses is a mix of brick and render with reconstituted granite sills. Inside the Shaker-style kitchens are by Brady Installations and come with quartz worktops. Appliances are also included in the sale once contracts are signed within 21 days.

The A-rated houses have high levels of insulation throughout and will be heated using a high-efficiency heat pump. Windows are uPVC double-glazed with multi-point locking by Munster Joinery and the front door is composite timber.

A child's bedroom

A child's bedroom

Belcamp Manor has been landscaped around green areas that include a playground. There are primary and secondary schools within walking distance of the scheme, and shops like The Good Food Market and Meadows and Byrne are close by.

For commuters, Clongriffin Dart Station is within walking distance, with the city approximately 17 minutes away.

The three-bed showhouse is on view tomorrow from 11am to 1pm with Knight Frank (01) 634 2466.