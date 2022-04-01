Last call for Dunmore East village homes

The final two houses are on offer at the 'Lighthouse Way' development

Lighthouse Way, Dunmore East, Co Waterford Asking price: €405,000 Agent: Brian Gleeson Auctioneers (058) 44200

The last two houses are for sale at the Lighthouse Way in Dunmore East. Located in the charming seaside village, No 57 and No 58 are three-bed semi-detached houses built by Carey Homes.

Both houses have south-facing rear gardens and new owners could get their keys by the summer.

The A2-rated properties are priced at €405,000 and come with an air-to-water heat pump, sound insulation on internal walls and electric car charging point.

All timber work and ceilings will be painted, and the houses will be wired for a security alarm.

Inside is a sitting room to the front and a kitchen/dining room to the back that opens out into a conservatory. Also on the ground floor is a utility, hot press and guest WC.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms (master en suite) and a family bathroom.

For those interested in getting their hands on a property in one of the most scenic villages in the country, contact Brian Gleeson Auctioneers at (058) 44200.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​