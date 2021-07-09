Last call for 1,000 sq ft Terenure penthouse

The three-bedroomed penthouse is located in the St Pancras development in Terenure

19 Saint Pancras, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price: €775,000 Agent: Knight Frank New Homes (01) 237 4500

At 1,054 sq ft, the wraparound terrace at 19 Saint Pancras, a three-bed penthouse in Terenure, is larger than some family homes. Its 180-degree views include the Aviva Stadium, the Dublin Mountains, and Terenure village itself.

The scheme, named after a 19th-century villa called St Pancras House that once sat off Mount Tallant Avenue, launched in May 2019. Archtree built 37 houses first, with 35 apartments following suit. No 19 is the final home to go on the market at the development.

In return for the €775,000-purchase price, the buyer of the penthouse not only gets one of the most enviable rooftop terraces in Terenure, but 1,197 sq ft of internal space.

All three bedrooms are doubles and come with fitted wardrobes, and two bedrooms are en suite.

Two sets of French doors open onto the terrace – one set from the master bedroom and one from the dining area of the open-plan kitchen/dining/living room. Gallagher Kitchens supplied the shaker-style kitchen, which is fitted with quartz worktops and Miele appliances.

Viewings are by appointment.