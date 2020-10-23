Kinsealy bungalows aimed at downsizers

The final phase of Kinsealy Woods in the eponymous north Dublin suburb includes one- and two-bed bungalows aimed at downsizers moving from older and larger properties in the vicinity.

The O’Flynn Group launched the development off Chapel Road in early 2019 and the last phase, comprising 14 houses, was released in July. Some 95pc of the properties at Kinsealy Woods have been sold, leaving just six homes available from the final phase.

Prices for the three bungalows available start at €340,000 for a 587-sq ft one-bed, while the 711-sq ft two-bed bungalows are selling for €365,000 and €380,000, respectively.

Also available is a two-bed terraced house with 861 sq ft of living space and a €375,000-pricetag. A three-bed detached property measuring 1,400 sq ft is on the market at €540,000, while a four-bed, 1,538-sq ft semi-detached home is for sale at €600,000.

Of the remaining properties, the two-bed terraced house and the four-bed semi have been completed, while the three-bed house and the bungalows will be finished next spring. Viewings are via virtual tours.

