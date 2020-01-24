Killiney five-bed in gated scheme guiding €1.15m

No 3 Condor, a 3,713 sq ft five-bed house in a gated scheme of four homes off Church Road, has two southwest-facing balconies with views of the Wicklow Mountains.

To maximise those views, the living room, separate kitchen/dining/living space, and a study are on the first floor, with three of the five ensuite double bedrooms on the ground floor.

The kitchen was supplied by McNally Kitchens and comes with Silestone Carrara worktops, an open-larder system, and Miele appliances.

On the top floor is the master bedroom (with walk-in wardrobes), plus another en suite bedroom.

Double glass doors open from the master bedroom onto a private terrace.

There are floor and wall tiles to all the bathrooms, as well as Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware.

The A3-rated home, which has a charging point for an electric car to the front, is 2.7km from the Dart station, 3km from the M50 and 2.8km from the Luas at Cherrywood.

Viewings will be held from 12pm to 1pm tomorrow.

Indo Property