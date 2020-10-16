Just three houses remain at Annacotty build

Four years after its launch, sales are finally wrapping up at the Bloomfield scheme in Annacotty, the picturesque suburban town located where the old Limerick-to-Dublin road crosses the Mulkear River.

Since the 1990s, Annacotty has been subsumed into neighbouring Castletroy but both suburbs are popular with staff from the nearby University of Limerick campus.

Annacotty was chosen for one of the first new residential developments to be built in Limerick in the post-crash era by Clancy Homes, the developer behind Bloomfield. The last phase of the scheme was released this summer, with sales dominated by first-time buyers availing of the help-to-buy tax rebate scheme.

There are just three homes still for sale from the final phase. A three-bed end-of-terrace style with 1,066 sq ft of living space is priced from €275,000, while a slightly larger 1,141-sq ft three-bed semi-detached house costs from €285,000. The four-bed semi-detached showhouse is also on the market; it spans 1,362 sq ft and is selling for €388,000, a price that includes the contents.

Bloomfield is about a 15-minute drive from the city centre, which is 7km away, and has close access to the M7 motorway to Dublin.

Viewings are by appointment.

