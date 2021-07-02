Houses from €365,000 in D15 parkland setting

Hollywoodrath, Hollystown, Dublin 15 Price: €365,000-€445,000 Agent: Knight Frank (01) 237 4500 or McPeake Auctioneers (01) 827 2300

The term “starter home” went out of fashion after the property market crashed, with first-time buyers in negative equity feeling lumbered with their first home years after they had outgrown it or had families.

Now that novice buyers are older and more likely to have children than their boom-era predecessors, they want a life-long home. It was this market that developer Regency Homes had in mind when it launched Hollywoodrath, an exotically named development in Hollystown, way back in 2016.

The three and four-bed houses come with extra storage and versatile kitchen and living layouts, while some have attic trusses to facilitate a future conversion into an extra bedroom, a home office or a teenager’s den.

Five years on, and Regency is still selling homes at the development, which is set around five acres of parkland. There are around 14 three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses still available from a June release, with prices starting at €365,000. Seven four-bed semis and detached homes are set to be released in September, with prices from €445,000.

The houses have a brick-and-render finished to the front exterior. Inside, there is an island to the fitted kitchen, with appliances included if signed contracts are returned within 21 days. The main bedroom in the four-beds have a walk-in wardrobe.

Hollywoodrath is 3km from both the M2 and the M3 motorways, providing access to the M50 and all main routes to the city, which is 12km away.

Viewings are by appointment.