Hold the Fort at seaside village in Wee County

Earlsfort is a development located on the outskirts of Blackrock, the Co Louth seaside village that overlooks Dundalk Bay and the Cooley Mountains.

The scheme initially launched in 2008, just as the Irish property market was imploding. However, new showhouses opened there in February to market a fresh release at the development, which now has green areas and pocket parks.

There are currently three homes for sale from the last release at Earlsfort. Two are three-bed semi-detached houses that each measure 1,130 sq ft and cost from €260,000. The third is a six-bed semi-detached property; it extends over 1,650 sq ft and is priced from €325,000.

The traditional-style three-bed houses are finished either in a full-brick or a combination of brick and render. There is a canopy over the front door and white frames to the PVC double-glazed windows.

Inside, buyers have a choice of fireplace for the living room while the kitchen/diner comes with a French door that opens on to the back garden. There is tiling to the kitchen, the utility room, the bathroom and the ensuite. The central heating is gas-fired.

Viewings are by appointment.

