Go west for three-beds from €220k – second phase of Westpoint development in Donegal on sale off the plans

The completed development at Westpoint in Donegal town will consist of 73 homes

Westpoint, Donegal town Asking price: from €220,000 Agent: DNG Dorrian (074) 9731140

Property asking prices in Donegal rose by a whopping 22pc in the first three months of this year, according to figures from Daft.ie. This is compared to a 3pc rise the previous year.

This newspaper’s national property prices’ survey found that the growth was down to the arrival of remote working.

People have been coming home from Dublin, Belfast, London and further afield, and are competing with each other for properties around the county.

Prices in Donegal have traditionally been very affordable by national standards, so even though they’re on the up, there is still good value to be had for those looking for a permanent home.

As we move further out of the pandemic, it’s hard to tell if this rural drift is here to stay, but for now, counties like Donegal, Mayo and Wexford are certainly on the up.

In Donegal town, a high percentage of people buying into new development WestPoint are first-time buyers who are working on a hybrid basis.

The second phase is currently selling off the plans, with 50pc of this expected to be completed by the end of August, and the remaining 50pc due to be finished by October.

Built by Carnvalley Holdings, there are further phases due down the line and when complete, there will be a total of 73 properties in the scheme.

Currently on sale are two-bed mid and end-of-terrace properties that measure 1,055sq ft and cost from €220,000, and three-bed semi-detached houses with a floor area of 1,195sq ft that are priced from €265,000.

Each property will come with an A2 energy rating, which is down to the air-to-water heat pump, underfloor heating on the ground floor, high-output radiators, triple-glazed windows and good insulation throughout.

Kitchens will be by Cherrymore and bathrooms will have large walk-in showers. Outside, gardens will be raked and seeded and have a paved patio.

Located on the outskirts of Donegal town, WestPoint is close to three schools, four GAA clubs, Donegal Town football and rugby clubs, as well as numerous retail options, restaurants and

cafes.

The showhouse is now available from Monday to Saturday for private viewings, or an open viewing takes place every second Saturday, with the next one being held tomorrow at 11am until 1pm.

To book a viewing or for more information contact Rory Dorrian at DNG Dorrian 074 97 31140.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​