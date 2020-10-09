Glenageary duplexes form the reincarnation of parish hall

When St Paul's Parochial Hall was built some 110 years ago off the Adelaide Road in Glenageary, it was finished with half-timbers to its gables and with decorative terracotta tiles to its roof.

St Paul's was one of a number of parish halls across the country that was built in the arts-and-crafts style popular at the time. But in the decades after it opened in 1912, parishioners were concerned about the 250m distance between the hall and the main St Paul's Church of Ireland building, and wanted an on-site facility.

A new parish centre designed by Scott Tallon Walker was opened in 2007 on the grounds of St Paul's Church. This meant the original parochial hall and its grounds could be developed. The site lay idle throughout the recession and subsequent recovery but Torca Homes last year launched St Paul's Square, a new scheme with the parochial hall as its centrepiece.

After building nine contemporary-style houses around the hall, Torca Homes focused on restoring the century-old building itself. It then converted the building into two duplexes, in a reincarnation that is far from parochial.

One of the duplexes is a two-bed measuring 1,260 sq ft and costing from €750,000, while the other is a three-bed with 1,631 sq ft of living space and a price-tag of €900,000.

St Paul's Square is just 350m from Glenageary Dart Station. Adelaide Road is only a short walk from the pretty coastal villages of Glasthule and Sandycove.

