Glanmire scheme is selling off the plans

The Cork village of Glanmire, which sits on the banks of the Glashaboy River, is experiencing a hive of housing activity. In addition to the 600 homes and neighbourhood centre that the O'Flynn Group is building at Ballinglanna, there are 100 homes being built at Glashaboy View.

Situated on an elevated site north of the village, close to The Brook Inn, Glashaboy View will comprise three and four-bed houses that will be similar in style to those at the nearby Glashaboy Woods scheme, according to the selling agent. Glanmire-based DCN Developments is developing Glashaboy View, where 10 homes are currently available off the plans.

Prices start at €310,000 for the six 1,253-sq ft three-bed semi-detached homes. The four-bed semis, meanwhile, measure 1,373 sq ft and are priced from €360,000.

The homes will have Liscannor stone to their front bay, with white render to the rest of the facade, and a canopy over the front door. Soft landscaping will flank the front driveway and a landscaped garden to the rear.

Inside, buyers will have a PC sum for finishes.

Indo Property