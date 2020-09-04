Four apartments and one house at Blackrock site

Prospect House, a six-bay, three-storey building in Blackrock, was first built in the mid-18th century. A second stage of construction followed in the 1800s, after which it was used as a college until its most recent incarnation as a private girls' school called Rosemont Park.

Carrickreagh Developments bought the property, which sits off the tree-lined cul-de-sac of Barclay Court, and oversaw its refurbishment, which involved restoring the original roof, sliding sash windows and chimneys, and replastering the render.

It converted the former school into six two-bed apartments and set about developing nine new houses on its grounds. There are currently four apartments and one house for sale at the landscaped development, which launched in February. The available apartments range in price from €635,000 for No 3 Prospect House to €675,000 for No 4 and No 6. The latter has coastal views.

Each of the period apartments has a bespoke handmade kitchen designed in conjunction with Hyde Interior, herringbone oak-finished flooring and built-in bedroom wardrobes.

Also for sale is No 1 Prospect Lodge, pictured right, a two-bed, 1,119-sq ft contemporary-style, two-storey house priced from €850,000.

The detached home, which has been virtually staged for sale, has sliding doors from Rational that open from the living/dining room to a sunny west-facing courtyard and a bespoke kitchen.

Viewings are by appointment.

