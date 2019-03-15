Five-star hotel facilities, including a wellness suite, at luxury €1m Rathgar builds

Downsizers from the red-brick period homes of Dublin 6 who can free up enough equity to spend €1m on an apartment in the same postcode are the target market for the latest addition to Marianella in Rathgar.

The development of luxury apartments, penthouses and houses in the leafy suburb has the kind of upmarket facilities once reserved for five-star hotels: the residents' club has a gym with a personal trainer, a wellness suite with a steam room and sauna, a lounge, a cinema room, a concierge desk, and a meeting room.

Cairn Homes is building the complex on an 8.1ac site off the Orwell Road that was home to a Redemptorist monastery for almost a century. Some two-thirds of the apartments originally earmarked for Marianella were sold before the official launch in November 2017, as the builders fielded enquiries from passers-by keen to move into an energy-efficient, more manageable home in their community after their children had flown the nest.

The last eight penthouses - priced from €950,000 - were released at Marianella a week ago. With sizes ranging from 1,300 sq ft to 1,800 sq ft, the upmarket penthouses are larger than some period homes in Rathgar. There is also a five-bed semi-detached house still for sale at €1.6m and a three-bed house selling for €900,000.

The homes are laid out in a series of communal gardens where there's a children's natural play area. The A3-rated homes at Marianella are just a five-minute walk from the centre of Rathgar Village and 3km from Grafton Street.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property